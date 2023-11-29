Christmas events upcoming at Canton Theatre

An abundant array of holiday happenings are scheduled in Canton.
They all will be held at the Historic Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St.
- GlowBand’s Hometown Christmas Show: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are available at TheGlowBand.com.
- A Swingin’ Christmas with Carrollton Jazz Orchestra: 8-9:30 p.m. Dec. 2. For $30, tickets may be purchased at tinyurl.com/yzdn72w8.
- “A Christmas Carol” presented by Cherokee Theatre Company: Scheduled for Dec. 8-17, performance hours and days are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $20 at tix.com/ticket-sales/cherokeetheatre/1960.
- “Elf” (2003): 3-5 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Dec. 22. Woodstock City Church is the presenting sponsor. Santa will be available for pictures at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 by calling 770-704-0755 or 877-575-7233.
- “White Christmas” (1954): 8-10 p.m. Dec. 23. Santa will be present for photos at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. The presenting sponsor is Woodstock City Church. Tickets will be available for purchase, starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 by calling 770-704-0755 or 877-575-7233.
Find more information at CherokeeTheatre.org or cantonga.gov/our-city/visit-us/canton-theatre.
