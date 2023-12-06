Children can receive a letter from Santa

Cherokee Recreation and Parks has a free Christmas program planned for young ones.
If you want your child to receive a letter from Santa, drop off your child’s letter to St. Nicholas at the WREC, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock by Dec. 13.
Parents are asked to leave a duplicate, legible note for Santa if their children’s handwriting is difficult to read.
Letters will be accepted via the North Pole mailbox in the lobby.
Once received, Santa will reply to each letter and mail it back to your child from the North Pole.
See more details at playcherokee.org/336/Santas-Letters.
For more information, contact Jessica Hallman at jhallman@cherokeega.com.
