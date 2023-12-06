BreakingNews
Gainesville High student brain dead after batting cage accident

Children can receive a letter from Santa

By Dec. 13, drop off a letter to Santa at the WREC, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock for your child to receive a letter from St. Nick. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Credit: Cherokee County

Combined ShapeCaption
By Dec. 13, drop off a letter to Santa at the WREC, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock for your child to receive a letter from St. Nick. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
58 minutes ago

Cherokee Recreation and Parks has a free Christmas program planned for young ones.

If you want your child to receive a letter from Santa, drop off your child’s letter to St. Nicholas at the WREC, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock by Dec. 13.

Parents are asked to leave a duplicate, legible note for Santa if their children’s handwriting is difficult to read.

Letters will be accepted via the North Pole mailbox in the lobby.

Once received, Santa will reply to each letter and mail it back to your child from the North Pole.

See more details at playcherokee.org/336/Santas-Letters.

For more information, contact Jessica Hallman at jhallman@cherokeega.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top