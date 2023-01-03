Cherokee’s Hames Road closed until March 31

Hames Road in Woodstock in Cherokee County is closed to all through traffic through March 31.
Signage is installed for the detour route that uses Ga. 92, Trickum Road and Jamerson Road.
Hames Road’s reconstruction is divided into the following five phases:
• Phases 1 and 2: Ga. 92 (south of the RaceTrac entrance) to the intersection of South Jett Road.
• Phase 3: South Jett Road intersection to 245 Hames Road.
• Phase 4: 245 Hames Road to West Oaks Drive.
• Phase 5: West Oaks Drive to Jamerson Road.
Homeowners affected by this work are asked to notify their U.S. Mail carriers, waste management services and delivery services - such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS - of the closures and detour routes.
Cherokee County is notifying all emergency services and schools.
Questions should be directed to the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program at 678-493-6077.
