Cherokee’s Hames Road closed until March 31

• Phase 4: 245 Hames Road to West Oaks Drive.

• Phase 5: West Oaks Drive to Jamerson Road.

Homeowners affected by this work are asked to notify their U.S. Mail carriers, waste management services and delivery services - such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS - of the closures and detour routes.

Cherokee County is notifying all emergency services and schools.

Questions should be directed to the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program at 678-493-6077.