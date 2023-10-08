Cherokee to open fire station, Mica community room on Oct. 11

The grand opening of Cherokee County Fire Station 15 and the Mica Community Room will be 3-4 p.m. Oct. 11 at 5225 Yellow Creek Road, Ball Ground.

County leaders will present remarks and perform a hose uncoupling, which is a ceremonial event that marks the opening of a new fire station.

After the uncoupling ceremony, a reception and tours of the new fire station and community room will follow.

The event is sponsored by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Recreation and Parks.

See more details at facebook.com/CherokeeCountyFire, facebook.com/PlayCherokee or fb.me/e/6q217313n.