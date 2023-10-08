Cherokee to open fire station, Mica community room on Oct. 11

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The grand opening of Cherokee County Fire Station 15 and the Mica Community Room will be 3-4 p.m. Oct. 11 at 5225 Yellow Creek Road, Ball Ground.

County leaders will present remarks and perform a hose uncoupling, which is a ceremonial event that marks the opening of a new fire station.

After the uncoupling ceremony, a reception and tours of the new fire station and community room will follow.

The event is sponsored by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Recreation and Parks.

See more details at facebook.com/CherokeeCountyFire, facebook.com/PlayCherokee or fb.me/e/6q217313n.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech pulls off a ‘Miracle in Miami’8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky
9h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
18h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies
15h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Canton

Canton introduces ‘Banners for the Brave’
Woodstock’s Art on the Green is Oct. 7-8
Woodstock church hosts Voice of the Martyrs program on Oct. 19
Featured

Credit: White House

Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top