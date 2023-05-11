Cherokee Safety Town set in June for children

Registration is open for Cherokee County Safety Town.
June 19-23 is for upcoming kindergarteners, and June 26-30 is for rising first graders.
Sessions will be daily, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon at Bascomb Elementary School, 1335 Wyngate Parkway, Woodstock.
The cost is $100 + an $8.55 fee for each child.
In a pint-sized town, the summer camp will include safety messages to be taught by Cherokee County safety professionals.
Campers will learn a new safety rule each day, covering water safety, fire safety, poison safety, stranger danger awareness, gun safety, bus safety and animal safety.
Teen volunteers also are needed if they are at least 12 years of age at the time their session begins and if they attend a Cherokee County school.
Register and find more details at safekidscherokeecounty.org/safetytown.
