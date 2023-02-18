X
Cherokee History Center wins two state awards

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

More February events are scheduled at the Cherokee County History Center, 221 E. Marietta St., Canton, which won two state awards last month.

  • “How to Write Historic Fiction - The 12 Steps to Successful Writing” with William Walsh: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Walsh is the director of the Reinhardt University bachelor and master fine arts programs. The free event does not require registration, but registration is recommended at bit.ly/3jN0rk3.
  • “What’s Up With All This Pottery?”: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 22. Children, ages 3 to 7, are invited to this monthly program, with a different theme each month. The fee of $5 per child does not include museum admission. This month’s program will reference Cherokee County’s earliest inhabitants and prehistoric pottery and include the making of a clay pot for each child. Register at bit.ly/3Xensu8.
  • Black History Month documentary at youtube.com/@HistoryCherokee: Free through Feb. 28. “The Way It Was: Stories of Cherokee County’s Desegregation” was produced by History Cherokee and Mark Albertin of Scrapbook Video Productions. This documentary and the history center received two awards for special projects last month to History Cherokee by the Georgia Association of Museums conference.

Museum admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and children (5 to 14) and free for children 4 and younger and museum members.

Parking is free at the museum and across the street at a parking garage.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact marketing@HistoryCherokee.org.

