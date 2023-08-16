Cherokee, Forsyth win national awards for communications

Credit: National Association of County Information Officers

Credit: National Association of County Information Officers

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
46 minutes ago
X

The National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) recently awarded national awards to four Georgia counties, including Cherokee (four), Forsyth (one), Newton (one) and Rockdale (five) for their communications teams.

“The work of our Communications Division is ranking with some large U.S. counties and bringing it home for Cherokee County,” said County Manager Geoff Morton, adding the two-person department only recently celebrated its third anniversary.

Among the four awards given to Cherokee was this one for a drone video at facebook.com/watch/?v=1333965937416128.

Others for Cherokee were Meritorious for its 2022 annual report, Superior for Quick Facts, Best in Category for Turks and Caicos probation.

Forsyth County won Best in Category for its 2022 annual report.

See more information at nacio.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
