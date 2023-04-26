Cherokee Elections Office opens larger headquarters

Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration has opened its new headquarters at 193 Lamar Haley Parkway, Canton.
The building was purchased for $1.5 million by the Cherokee Board of Commissioners in August to comply with Georgia State House Bill 202.
“This facility turned out great, and I want to thank all of those who helped repurpose this building,” said Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Harry Johnston.
To meet the requirements of the new law, which mandates increased viewing areas, parking capabilities and storage, the Elections and Voter Registration department needed more square footage strategically designed, according to a county statement.
For more information on the Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration office, visit CherokeeGaVotes.com.
