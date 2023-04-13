X

Cherokee Earth Day recycling event is April 21

Credit: Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce

Credit: Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A free Earth Day Recycling Event will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 21 at the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, 3605 Marietta Highway, Canton in the upper parking lot.

Rain or shine, the event will include:

  • Aluminum cans: Give your aluminum beverage cans that have been rinsed out to Next Step Ministries.
  • Athletic shoes: Donate your gently used athletic shoes to the Greater Cherokee Kiwanis.
  • Car seats by Safe Kids: Recycle expired car seats or those no longer needed.
  • EcoTrading electronics: Cash or cards will be accepted for recycling CRT monitors for $10, flat-screen TVs for $20 or console/projection TVs for $40.
  • Gardening containers: Recycle used gardening pots and containers.
  • Paper shredding: 1st Secure Shredding will shred papers of letter/legal size, with exceptions.

Find out more details at bit.ly/3lZrt9h.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s #BillionDollarLawyer once attacked Trump, now defends him2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider
7h ago

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment
14h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Chicago’s controversial police training center didn’t stop DNC
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Chicago’s controversial police training center didn’t stop DNC
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb superintendent finalist answers tough questions at town hall
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County begins resurfacing projects in 10 subdivisions
21h ago
Kentucky Derby Day benefits History Cherokee
Woodstock hires fire chief
Featured

Credit: AP

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
1h ago
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top