Cherokee Earth Day recycling event is April 21

A free Earth Day Recycling Event will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 21 at the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, 3605 Marietta Highway, Canton in the upper parking lot.
Rain or shine, the event will include:
- Aluminum cans: Give your aluminum beverage cans that have been rinsed out to Next Step Ministries.
- Athletic shoes: Donate your gently used athletic shoes to the Greater Cherokee Kiwanis.
- Car seats by Safe Kids: Recycle expired car seats or those no longer needed.
- EcoTrading electronics: Cash or cards will be accepted for recycling CRT monitors for $10, flat-screen TVs for $20 or console/projection TVs for $40.
- Gardening containers: Recycle used gardening pots and containers.
- Paper shredding: 1st Secure Shredding will shred papers of letter/legal size, with exceptions.
Find out more details at bit.ly/3lZrt9h.
