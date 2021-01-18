Cherokee County schools offer pay incentives for substitute teachers

Responding to the regionwide shortage of substitute teachers, the Cherokee County School District announced temporary pay incentives.
The incentives take effect immediately and expire May 15, the district said.
“CCSD has experienced a growing need for substitute personnel,” the district said. “As an incentive to attract and retain needed substitutes, CCSD has established the following incentive plan: paraprofessional substitutes: $90/Day ($12/hour); daily teacher substitutes: $120/day ($15/hour); long-term substitutes, $160/Day ($20/hour).”
Those interested in substitute teaching positions in Cherokee County can apply at: https://bit.ly/2LYyxQP