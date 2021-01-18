Cherokee County schools offer pay incentives for substitute teachers

The incentives take effect immediately and expire May 15, the district said.

“CCSD has experienced a growing need for substitute personnel,” the district said. “As an incentive to attract and retain needed substitutes, CCSD has established the following incentive plan: paraprofessional substitutes: $90/Day ($12/hour); daily teacher substitutes: $120/day ($15/hour); long-term substitutes, $160/Day ($20/hour).”