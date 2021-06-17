ajc logo
Cherokee County procurement department receives reaccreditation

Cherokee County’s Procurement Department has received an additional three years of accreditation from The Institute for Public Procurement. Pictured, from left, are Administrative Services Agency Director Stacey Williams, Procurement Director Dale Jordan, Chairman Harry Johnston, Procurement Specialist Brooke Wilson, and Senior Procurement Specialist Terri Seay.
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Cherokee County’s Procurement Department has received an additional three years of accreditation from NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement, a prestigious designation only given to the top Procurement Departments in the nation.

Originally accredited in 2017, Cherokee County is one of only 53 and government bodies across the country and one in four across the state to have current accreditations. The Procurement Department is responsible for the design, execution, auditing and continuous improvement of the procurement process, which has been approved by the Board of Commissioners and defined in

The Quality Public Procurement Departments (QPPD) accreditation requirements are updated periodically to reflect the best practices in government purchasing. This year, there were more than 120 criteria, of which a minimum of 100 were required to be met for accreditation requirements.

