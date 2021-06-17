Cherokee County procurement department receives reaccreditation

Originally accredited in 2017, Cherokee County is one of only 53 and government bodies across the country and one in four across the state to have current accreditations. The Procurement Department is responsible for the design, execution, auditing and continuous improvement of the procurement process, which has been approved by the Board of Commissioners and defined in

The Quality Public Procurement Departments (QPPD) accreditation requirements are updated periodically to reflect the best practices in government purchasing. This year, there were more than 120 criteria, of which a minimum of 100 were required to be met for accreditation requirements.