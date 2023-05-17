Cherokee County opens public works facility

Named the Charles “Cliff” Harden Public Works Complex after the retired public works director of 17 years, the facility is located in the former Georgia Power building, 1037 Marietta Highway, Canton.

Harden grew the department from 20 employees, four dump trucks, four pickup trucks, two dozers and numerous pieces of outdated equipment and added an additional 50-plus employees, acquired numerous pieces of updated equipment and vehicles, including bringing in-house paving capabilities, roadway reconstruction and storm drainage rehabilitation to the Public Works Department.