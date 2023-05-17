Cherokee County opens public works facility

Cherokee County Public Works recently celebrated the opening of its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony.
Named the Charles “Cliff” Harden Public Works Complex after the retired public works director of 17 years, the facility is located in the former Georgia Power building, 1037 Marietta Highway, Canton.
Harden grew the department from 20 employees, four dump trucks, four pickup trucks, two dozers and numerous pieces of outdated equipment and added an additional 50-plus employees, acquired numerous pieces of updated equipment and vehicles, including bringing in-house paving capabilities, roadway reconstruction and storm drainage rehabilitation to the Public Works Department.
In 2019, the building was purchased for $1.16 million and has undergone numerous renovations to make it usable for the department.
Renovations included updates and modifications to the interior, a new roof, a new sprinkler system, new plumbing and lighting, conversion of all-electric to gas HVAC, enclosure of the existing loading dock area, installation of overhead doors and modifications to the existing auxiliary building.
Cherokee County Manager Geoff Morton said, “In 2021, the county began the process of repurposing the building for our Public Works Department’s new home; and due to labor shortages, supply chain issues and contractor issues, it has taken an additional two years to complete; but thankfully, we here we are today.
“Public Works has come a long way in the last 20 years from where it all began on Chattin Drive,” Morton added. “Their facilities were some of the oldest and in the worst condition of any facilities in the county. The person responsible for bringing the Public Works Department into the 21st century is former Director Cliff Harden.”
