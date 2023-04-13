Cherokee County Master Gardeners to host free events

Cherokee County Master Gardeners offers in-person and online events as the growing season begins this spring.
For free, the next event will be “Totally Tantalizing Tomato Tips” from 10-11 a.m. April 22 at Encompass Ministries (Papa’s Pantry), 6551 Commerce Parkway, Woodstock.
Master Gardener Ron Fister will share his plans for a successful tomato crop every year.
Fister is a 45-year veteran of agriculture sales and marketing, with emphasis on increased production of row crops.
To register, visit bit.ly/3GgPq2x.
The next free event will be “Gardening for Birds: Using Plants and Nature to Attract Birds to Your Yard” from 10-11 a.m. May 6 at Canton Senior Center Demonstration Garden, Cherokee County Senior Services, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.
Register for this event at bit.ly/40Fik4L.
Along with past issues, the April/May newsletter may be viewed at CherokeeMasterGardeners.com/ccmg-newsletters-2.
