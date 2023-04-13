Cherokee County Master Gardeners to host free events

The next free event will be “Gardening for Birds: Using Plants and Nature to Attract Birds to Your Yard” from 10-11 a.m. May 6 at Canton Senior Center Demonstration Garden, Cherokee County Senior Services, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

Register for this event at bit.ly/40Fik4L.

Along with past issues, the April/May newsletter may be viewed at CherokeeMasterGardeners.com/ccmg-newsletters-2.