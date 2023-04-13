BreakingNews
Family seeks action after deceased Fulton inmate found covered in bed bugs
Cherokee County Master Gardeners to host free events

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
28 minutes ago

Cherokee County Master Gardeners offers in-person and online events as the growing season begins this spring.

For free, the next event will be “Totally Tantalizing Tomato Tips” from 10-11 a.m. April 22 at Encompass Ministries (Papa’s Pantry), 6551 Commerce Parkway, Woodstock.

Master Gardener Ron Fister will share his plans for a successful tomato crop every year.

Fister is a 45-year veteran of agriculture sales and marketing, with emphasis on increased production of row crops.

To register, visit bit.ly/3GgPq2x.

The next free event will be “Gardening for Birds: Using Plants and Nature to Attract Birds to Your Yard” from 10-11 a.m. May 6 at Canton Senior Center Demonstration Garden, Cherokee County Senior Services, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

Register for this event at bit.ly/40Fik4L.

Along with past issues, the April/May newsletter may be viewed at CherokeeMasterGardeners.com/ccmg-newsletters-2.

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown gets time served for fraud
