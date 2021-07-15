ajc logo
Cherokee County Commission calls meeting to vote on millage rate

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting on July 20 to vote on the proposed 2021 Millage Rate.
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting on July 20 to vote on the proposed 2021 Millage Rate.

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 at Cherokee County Admin Complex/Cherokee Hall, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton to conduct a public hearing to consider the 2021 Cherokee County Millage Rate, according to a press release.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 3.97% percent. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 5.212, an increase of .199 mills. Without this tentative increase, the millage rate would be no more than 5.013.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $275,000 is $20.90, and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $275,000 is $21.89.

Information: cherokeega.gov

