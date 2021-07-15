Cherokee County Commission calls meeting to vote on millage rate

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 3.97% percent. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 5.212, an increase of .199 mills. Without this tentative increase, the millage rate would be no more than 5.013.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $275,000 is $20.90, and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $275,000 is $21.89.