Canton now allows electric bikes in city parks

Electric bicycles are now permitted in Canton city parks.

The Canton City Council recently changed Chapter 38 of the city code to “allow for the use of Class 1 and 2 electric bicycles” in city parks.

The amendment also allows vehicles intended to assist personal mobility.

That includes any paved paths that are a part of a city park, on the trail between Heritage Park and Etowah River Park and on the trail east of Etowah River Park.

Still prohibited are the operation of “motorized vehicles of any kind or nature in or on any park or other area owned or operated by the city for recreational purposes. "

The ordinance amendments can be found at bit.ly/42nlkTu.