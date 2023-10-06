Canton introduces ‘Banners for the Brave’

By Carolyn Cunningham
47 minutes ago
A new program to honor veterans is being promoted by Canton city officials.

“Banners for the Brave” will give recognition to veterans to thank them for or remember their service.

Veterans in the program will be featured on custom banners attached to 60 light poles throughout downtown Canton.

Eligible for the program are retired or honorably discharged members of the United States Armed Forces, who reside in Canton, or who resided in Canton and are now deceased.

Available space is determined on a first-come, first-served basis among qualified applicants, with all banner locations determined only by Canton officials.

Banners will be installed and on display one month before Veterans Day through Nov. 13.

Upon removal, the banner will be retired and given to the veteran, veteran’s family or designated recipient.

More details can be found at cantonga.gov/our-city/banners-for-the-brave.

