Canton hosts Multicultural Festival on Sept. 9

Credit: City of Canton

Credit: City of Canton

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
15 minutes ago
The Canton Police Department, UPCI Canton, Georgia Power, Explore Canton and the city of Canton will present the third annual Canton Multicultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton.

With free admission and free food, the festival will feature dance performances, live music entertainment, a fútbol/soccer tournament and food tastings provided by more than 15 cultures from around the world.

Teams can sign up at 10:30 a.m. followed by the tournament beginning at 11 a.m.

Soccer registration is available at fs3.formsite.com/canton/lldoyfrlyk/index.html.

Entertainment will be provided by Manga African Dance, Brazilian Dance, Mariachi America, UPCI Musical, Mexico Dance and Forsyth County Dance Troupe.

In addition to the U.S.A., participating countries will be China, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Thailand and Venezuela.

Discover more at cantonga.gov/mcfest or cantonga.gov/mcfestespanol.

Carolyn Cunningham
