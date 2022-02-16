Atlanta Women’s Foundation helps women and girls through the pandemic

“When women and girls are given the tools, training and support to step up and out of poverty, the effects are transformative,” said Kate Balzer, director of communications at the Atlanta Women’s Foundation (AWF).
AWF uses strategic grantmaking and leadership training to improve the lives of women and girls in metro Atlanta. AWF has been helping women and girls as an independent organization since 1998, but when the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Atlanta in spring of 2020, the group saw need in the community skyrocket.
“To be a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls became even more critical during the pandemic due to the disparities women were already facing in metro Atlanta,” said Balzer. “AWF raised additional funds, beyond our planned grant projects, to address the increased disparities and barriers faced overwhelmingly by low-income women. The 2020 COVID-19 Grantee Relief Fund and 2022 Rebuilding Women Initiative have enabled women and girls to have access to mental and physical healthcare, rent and mortgage relief, quality childcare and shelter.”
According to AWF, The Women & Girls Index found that only 1.6% of all philanthropic support goes to organizations devoted to women and girls.
“As the only public foundation in Georgia dedicated solely to women and girls, the work AWF does to support women and girls in metro Atlanta as well as the nonprofit organizations helping them is critical,” said Balzer.
Who’s helping?
The Atlanta Women’s Foundation
Services: In addition to strategic grantmaking, AWF provides leadership and philanthropic training to a diverse group of professional women to empower not only themselves, but their communities as well.
Where supplies have gone: Local, grassroots nonprofits located in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties that provide direct services to women and girls such as housing, healthcare, mental health services, job training and asset building.
Where to donate: Donate directly at www.atlantawomen.org/. Also sign up for the AWF email list as well to stay informed about programs and events.
