Atlanta Women’s Foundation helps women and girls through the pandemic

AWF uses strategic grantmaking and leadership training to improve the lives of women and girls in metro Atlanta. AWF has been helping women and girls as an independent organization since 1998, but when the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Atlanta in spring of 2020, the group saw need in the community skyrocket.

“To be a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls became even more critical during the pandemic due to the disparities women were already facing in metro Atlanta,” said Balzer. “AWF raised additional funds, beyond our planned grant projects, to address the increased disparities and barriers faced overwhelmingly by low-income women. The 2020 COVID-19 Grantee Relief Fund and 2022 Rebuilding Women Initiative have enabled women and girls to have access to mental and physical healthcare, rent and mortgage relief, quality childcare and shelter.”