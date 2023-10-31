Veterans Day events focus on Korea on Nov. 11

Presented by the Georgia Veterans Day Association (GVDA), events include:

an observance ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Azadi Galleria, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE.

a Georgia Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. on Peachtree Street from 15th to 5th Streets.

a Veterans Day expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Callaway Plaza, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, with more than 40 exhibitors from veterans service organizations and equipment displays from the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, whose officials plan to build a Korean War Memorial.

In addition, GVDA is hosting the annual black-tie Freedom Ball that evening at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

Each year, GVDA honors the service of all veterans from all branches during peace and war.

This year’s theme is “Korean War | Korea Defense | US-ROK Alliance,” honoring the strong bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea over the last 70 years.

Find more details at GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/events-1, facebook.com/GeorgiaVeteransDay or NationalInfantryMuseum.org/visit.