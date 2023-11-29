Trinity’s Christmas Market is Dec. 3

To help mission partners in Cuba, Haiti and metro Atlanta, the Christmas Market of Trinity Presbyterian Church will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 in Williams Hall, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. (Courtesy of Trinity Presbyterian Church)

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
38 minutes ago

Missions in Cuba and Haiti and a refugee resettlement in metro Atlanta will be the beneficiaries of an Atlanta church’s Christmas event.

The Christmas Market of Trinity Presbyterian Church will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 in Williams Hall, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.

Cuba mission partners are La Playa Presbyterian Church and the Matanzas Evangelical Theological Seminary.

In Haiti, the island of la Gonave receives assistance from La Gonave Haiti Partners.

The International Rescue Committee in Atlanta helps refugees and immigrants thrive in Georgia communities.

For questions about volunteering or donating food/art/craft items, contact Julie Hope at julie.hope@yahoo.com.

Learn more at TrinityAtlanta.org/ChristmasMarket.

