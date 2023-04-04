Tommy Nobis Center 25th fundraiser is April 28

The 25th annual Galaxy of Stars luncheon is scheduled for noon-1:30 p.m. April 28 at the Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta to benefit the Tommy Nobis Center nonprofit.
“The incredible talents of people with disabilities and the champions of our community who help empower them will be honored,” according to a Tommy Nobis Center statement.
The annual fundraising event and awards ceremony include individual tickets at $125 for a three-course meal.
An online auction will begin April 12.
In 1977 Bobbie Knopf, a special education teacher in Atlanta; Joyce Slaughter, a parent of a child with special needs and football star Tommy Nobis had a vision to change the lives of people living with disabilities to reach their full potential.
Together, they founded the Tommy Nobis Center more than 40 years ago to provide job training, employment and vocational support for youths and adults with disabilities and other barriers to employment to enable their workplace success.
Learn more and buy tickets at TommyNobisCenter.org/galaxy.
