The Wren’s Nest is hiring paid museum docents

For those who are missing the recently closed Splash Mountain water ride at Walt Disney World, these job offerings may be for you - some paid, some volunteer at The Wren’s Nest.
Splash Mountain was based upon African folklore tales about Uncle Remus written by Joel Chandler Harris, whose home was The Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, the city’s oldest house museum.
Paid museum docents will lead guided tours and support all guest experience aspects from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and when private tours are scheduled - usually on weekday mornings and afternoons.
Docents will be paid $15 an hour.
Unpaid volunteers are needed on Fridays to support lawn and garden beautification efforts on The Wren’s Nest’s two acres and on Saturdays to greet guests.
Tour takers will learn about the life of Harris, the significance of the Uncle Remus/Brer Rabbit folktales in American literature and trends in Atlanta history.
Never knowing his father, Harris formed a bond with George Terrell, one of the men enslaved on a Georgia plantation owned by Joseph Addison Turner, where Turner’s newspaper was published and for which Harris worked as an apprentice while a young teen.
Harris would listen to Terrell and other slaves as they told stories about Brer Rabbit and more animals from African folklore.
Contact operations@wrensnest.org for application details.
About the Author