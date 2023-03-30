BreakingNews
More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
X

The Wren’s Nest is hiring paid museum docents

Credit: The Wren's Nest

Credit: The Wren's Nest

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

For those who are missing the recently closed Splash Mountain water ride at Walt Disney World, these job offerings may be for you - some paid, some volunteer at The Wren’s Nest.

Splash Mountain was based upon African folklore tales about Uncle Remus written by Joel Chandler Harris, whose home was The Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, the city’s oldest house museum.

Paid museum docents will lead guided tours and support all guest experience aspects from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and when private tours are scheduled - usually on weekday mornings and afternoons.

Docents will be paid $15 an hour.

Unpaid volunteers are needed on Fridays to support lawn and garden beautification efforts on The Wren’s Nest’s two acres and on Saturdays to greet guests.

Tour takers will learn about the life of Harris, the significance of the Uncle Remus/Brer Rabbit folktales in American literature and trends in Atlanta history.

Never knowing his father, Harris formed a bond with George Terrell, one of the men enslaved on a Georgia plantation owned by Joseph Addison Turner, where Turner’s newspaper was published and for which Harris worked as an apprentice while a young teen.

Harris would listen to Terrell and other slaves as they told stories about Brer Rabbit and more animals from African folklore.

Contact operations@wrensnest.org for application details.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2023 session will Brian Kemp sign into law?2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session
2h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Suicide prevention fundraiser is April 16
MARTA says it’s open to Atlanta expansion program audit
The Georgia Trust’s Spring Ramble is in March, April
Featured

Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
22h ago
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top