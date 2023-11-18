The Wren’s Nest hosts Christmas tours

A festive step back in time will be offered at Atlanta’s oldest house museum, beginning later in November.

Former home from 1881 to 1908 of Uncle Remus/Brer Rabbit author and columnist for The Atlanta Constitution, Joel Chandler Harris, The Wren’s Nest will be adorned with Victorian-era decorations created by Old World Christmas Master Decorator Sarah Dyne.

House tours of the National Historic Landmark will be given hourly 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, with a family-friendly storytelling performance offered at 1 p.m. at 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta.