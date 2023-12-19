See ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’ live, online

For $15 each, "The Velveteen Rabbit" will be shown live and online at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 by Zoom. (Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)

Credit: Center for Puppetry Arts

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
34 minutes ago

The Center for Puppetry Arts is hosting a puppet show at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

Instead of attending the presentation in downtown Atlanta, “The Velveteen Rabbit” will be available live but online.

For all ages, the holiday classic is about a stuffed velveteen rabbit that is given as a Christmas gift to a small boy, beginning the rabbit’s journey of transformation.

Using tabletop puppets which are guided by a live narrator, the Center for Puppetry Arts brings the story and characters of Marjery Williams’ classic to life.

Themes include imagination, play, humor, honesty, warmth and love for the nearly hour-long program.

Purchase tickets for $15 each at puppet.org/programs/at-home-with-the-velveteen-rabbit.

The price is a flat fee for a group, a household or individuals.

Buy tickets at least an hour before show time to receive the Zoom link.

