See ‘Rudolph’ at Center for Puppetry Arts

Viewed on TV during the Christmas season, a well-known puppet show can be seen in downtown Atlanta.
The Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St., is hosting “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” through Dec. 31.
Robert L. May’s Rudolph book inspired Johnny Marks to write the hit 1949 song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” sung by Gene Autry, which led to the TV special.
In 1960, advertising and broadcast professionals Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass formed a production company focused on children’s programming, according to a Center for Puppetry Arts statement.
They were looking for stories for a series funded by General Electric, called the GE Fantasy Hour.
Tickets are $30 on Dec. 26 and $26 on Dec. 27-31 at puppet.org/programs/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer.
Show times are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 26 and 27; 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 28 and 29; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 30 and 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
Each ticket includes the Create-A-Puppet Workshop - a shadow puppet of Rudolph, the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and “Festive Features,” including holiday puppets, on display daily through Dec. 31.
