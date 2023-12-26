See ‘Rudolph’ at Center for Puppetry Arts

In 1960, advertising and broadcast professionals Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass formed a production company focused on children’s programming, according to a Center for Puppetry Arts statement.

They were looking for stories for a series funded by General Electric, called the GE Fantasy Hour.

Tickets are $30 on Dec. 26 and $26 on Dec. 27-31 at puppet.org/programs/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer.

Show times are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 26 and 27; 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 28 and 29; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 30 and 1 p.m. Dec. 31.

Each ticket includes the Create-A-Puppet Workshop - a shadow puppet of Rudolph, the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and “Festive Features,” including holiday puppets, on display daily through Dec. 31.