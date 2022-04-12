ajc logo
Plant 2 Plate Sales offered in April, May

Georgians on SNAP benefits can receive free gardening kits to grow their own food at home and 50% off seedlings at four Georgia Plant 2 Plate Sales. (Courtesy of Wholesome Wave Georgia)

Georgians on SNAP benefits can receive free gardening kits to grow their own food at home and 50% off seedlings at four Georgia Plant 2 Plate Sales. (Courtesy of Wholesome Wave Georgia)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Georgia Plant 2 Plate sales will take place at four sites in Atlanta this month and in May.

Only Georgians on SNAP benefits are eligible to participate - even though the plant sales are open to all.

Sponsors include Wholesome Wave Georgia, Food Well Alliance and Love Is Love Farm.

Families with EBT/SNAP benefits will get 50% off seedlings and free gardening kits.

Each kit will include containers, gloves, a trowel, plant guides and soil - all things necessary to get on the right track to growing foods at home.

Sites include:

  • April 21 | 4-7 p.m. | Love Is Love Farm at the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta at cfmatl.org/eav
  • April 24 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Aluma Farm, 1150 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta along the Westside BeltLine trail at AlumaFarm.com
  • April 28 | 10 a.m. to noon | Good Samaritan Farm, 1015 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta at GoodSamAtlanta.org/TheMarket
  • May 5 | 4:30-7 p.m. | Veggie Park Farmers Market

For information, visit WholesomeWaveGeorgia.org/GeorgiaPlant2Plate.

Carolyn Cunningham
