Plant 2 Plate Sales offered in April, May

Georgia Plant 2 Plate sales will take place at four sites in Atlanta this month and in May.
Only Georgians on SNAP benefits are eligible to participate - even though the plant sales are open to all.
Sponsors include Wholesome Wave Georgia, Food Well Alliance and Love Is Love Farm.
Families with EBT/SNAP benefits will get 50% off seedlings and free gardening kits.
Each kit will include containers, gloves, a trowel, plant guides and soil - all things necessary to get on the right track to growing foods at home.
Sites include:
- April 21 | 4-7 p.m. | Love Is Love Farm at the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta at cfmatl.org/eav
- April 24 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Aluma Farm, 1150 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta along the Westside BeltLine trail at AlumaFarm.com
- April 28 | 10 a.m. to noon | Good Samaritan Farm, 1015 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta at GoodSamAtlanta.org/TheMarket
- May 5 | 4:30-7 p.m. | Veggie Park Farmers Market
For information, visit WholesomeWaveGeorgia.org/GeorgiaPlant2Plate.
