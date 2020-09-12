Nicholas House helps to keep families together and off the streets

“As a parent, I challenge all parents - as they tuck their children into bed tonight - to be reminded that, in Atlanta, mothers and fathers are kissing their children goodnight amidst the chill of the late night air, glare of city lights - nestled with a garbage bag of belongings as a pillow,” said Nicholas House Director of Development Terrisita Terry.

Each night throughout metro Atlanta, more than 5,000 people experience homelessness, she said, with the average age being 9 years old.

Every day on the streets of Atlanta, Terry said more than 800 are children of the 1,100 family members who are homeless.

Without separating them, “we accept families of any composition - no matter their size or makeup,” she added.

After graduation from Nicholas House programs, Terry said, “We follow families for up to two years which is why, last year, more than 90 percent of our clients remained self-sufficient a year or more after graduation.”

Registration is required at $25 per household at NicholasHouse.org/events/off-the-street-on-their-feet.

Information: tterry@NicholasHouse.org

