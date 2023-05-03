National Day of Prayer events are in Atlanta on May 4

Events for the annual National Day of Prayer are scheduled at varying times in Atlanta on May 4.
To mobilize unified public prayer for America, the event was established in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
Among the Atlanta locations and times are:
- 10 a.m. to noon at Liberty Plaza, 262 Capitol Ave. SE, Atlanta across from the Georgia State Capitol. Contact Bianca H. Smith at Biancah.us or email abovetheordinary@yahoo.com.
- Noon-1 p.m. at the Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta. Local government leaders and collegiate leaders from Atlanta will join the event. Contact Teresa Cantrell at thcantrell@bellsouth.net.
- 6-6:30 p.m. online at HollywoodPrayerNetwork.org. The Atlanta chapter of Hollywood Prayer Network and Influence Women Atlanta Chapter are hosting a prayer conference call to pray for entertainment, media and America. Call 605-313-4802 with access code 860916#.
More information can be found for in-person and online events at https://nationaldayofprayer.org.
