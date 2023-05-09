Mother’s Day brunch set for Georgia Aquarium

A Mother’s Day Brunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 14 at the Oceans Ballroom, Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.
Costs, which include tips, are $125 for a nonmember adult, $100 for a member adult and $75 for a child ages 3 to 11.
Seating is first come, first serve and communal style, which means you may be sharing a table with other guests.
Entry to the brunch is at the Oceans Ballroom entrance on the first level of Georgia Aquarium’s parking deck.
Tickets include a full brunch menu catered by the Wolfgang Puck Catering chefs, free admission to the aquarium, a cash bar, live entertainment and views of the Ocean Voyager and beluga habitats while dining.
To buy tickets, visit GeorgiaAquarium.org/events/event/mothers-day-brunch.
