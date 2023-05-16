BreakingNews
Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
MomoCon is May 25-28 in downtown Atlanta

Credit: MomoCon

Credit: MomoCon

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

MomoCon is open to all ages from May 25-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

One of the fastest-growing all-ages conventions in the country, MomoCon is for fans of Japanese anime, American animation, comics, video games and tabletop games.

During this four-day event, fans celebrate costuming and cosplay, browse the huge exhibitors hall and meet celebrity voice talent, designers and writers behind their favorite shows, games and comics.

General admission for all four days is $98.70, including sales tax and processing fees.

Including sales tax and processing fees, single-day tickets are $46.62 for May 25, $58.19 for May 26, $63.99 for May 27 and $52.41 for May 28.

Varied workshops will be offered for additional costs to cover materials.

To buy tickets and workshops, go to eventeny.com/events/ticket/?id=3079.

Through May 19, MomoCon memberships are available at Infinite Realities Comics, 5007 Lavista Road, Tucker.

Pre-registered attendees may pick up their MomoCon tickets early from noon-3 p.m. May 20 at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell or Level-Up Games, 3700 Satellite Blvd., Duluth.

MomoCon’s charity beneficiary this year is Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, providing access to 2,000 pediatric physicians and allied health practitioners across more than 60 pediatric programs, with 11,000 employees and more than 10,000 volunteers.

View more information at InfiniteRealitiesComics.com, levelupgamesatl.com, riversideepicenter.com and MomoCon.com/registration.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
