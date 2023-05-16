MomoCon is May 25-28 in downtown Atlanta

Varied workshops will be offered for additional costs to cover materials.

To buy tickets and workshops, go to eventeny.com/events/ticket/?id=3079.

Through May 19, MomoCon memberships are available at Infinite Realities Comics, 5007 Lavista Road, Tucker.

Pre-registered attendees may pick up their MomoCon tickets early from noon-3 p.m. May 20 at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell or Level-Up Games, 3700 Satellite Blvd., Duluth.

MomoCon’s charity beneficiary this year is Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, providing access to 2,000 pediatric physicians and allied health practitioners across more than 60 pediatric programs, with 11,000 employees and more than 10,000 volunteers.

View more information at InfiniteRealitiesComics.com, levelupgamesatl.com, riversideepicenter.com and MomoCon.com/registration.