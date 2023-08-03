Meals On Wheels Atlanta provides home repairs

Meals On Wheels Atlanta manages a first-come, first-served grant-funded home repair services program for eligible homeowners.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit provides single-family residential system upgrades and health and safety modifications for senior citizens, veterans and low-income homeowners, who are living at 80% and below the area median income.

“Our licensed general contractors complete rehabilitation and handyman projects on both the interior and exterior of homes, enabling senior and veteran homeowners to maintain their independence and continue living at home as they age,” according to the MOWA’s Home Repair Services Program website.

Allowable work consists of roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, accessibility modifications (Americans with Disabilities Act standards) and fixing code violations.

Statistics include average age of 73; 91% single females; $1,143 average monthly income and 350 repairs in 2020.

Contact Meals On Wheels Atlanta, Home Repairs for more information at homerepairs@mowatl.org or call 404-351-3889.

More details are available at mowatl.org/homerepairs.