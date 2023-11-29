‘Let the Stable Still Astonish’ is Dec. 17

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
4 minutes ago

A Christmas musical is planned for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Peachtree Room (Fellowship Hall), Church at Wieuca, 3626 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta.

Orchestral and choral music will be performed.

After the worship service, a Kidstown Walk-Thru Nativity will be presented.

Contact Minister of Worship Arts and Pastoral Care, the Rev. Rick Cobb at rcobb@wieuca.org.

More Christmas events at Church at Wieuca include:

  • Toy Drive: Through Dec. 8, unwrapped toys are being collected for the Andrew P. Stewart Center. Gifts can be purchased from the Amazon Wishlist at amzn.to/474x93Q. Contact Helen McLeskey at helenmojo@comcast.net.
  • Christmas Music and Arts Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at $40 per child (grades K-5) or $100 for extended stay until 6 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. Children will learn a mini-musical, create scenes and items needed for the musical show and dinner for presentation at 6 p.m. Dec. 20. Register children by Dec. 18 at tinyurl.com/ymnypwz5. Contact Coordinator Angie Durden at adurden@Wieuca.org.
  • Candlelight Christmas Eve Services: 3:30-6 p.m. Dec. 24, with a Family Christmas Eve service in the Wieuca Chapel at 3:30 p.m. and a Traditional Christmas Eve service in the Peachtree Room (Fellowship Hall) at 5 p.m. Only the 5 p.m. service will be livestreamed.

See more details at wieuca.org.

