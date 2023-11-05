Hosea Helps seeks Thanksgiving, Christmas donations

They are requesting turkeys, boxes of stuffing, cans of cranberry sauce, rice, green beans, bottles of juice, paper towels, napkins, toiletries, clothing and new toys.

Donations can be brought to Hosea Helps from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive, Atlanta.

Hosea Helps is embarking on its 54th year of serving the greater Atlanta community this holiday season with:

• Thanksgiving on Nov. 18 at Hosea Headquarters.

• Commitment to serve at least 30,000 clients from now until Easter.

• Hosea Helps Children’s Christmas Party.

• Both inside and drive-through giveaways for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

• Day-of home deliveries to ensure that thousands of households, including senior citizens, can enjoy a warm holiday meal.

Learn more about contributions by visiting 4hosea.org/giving.

Hosea Helps events require the support of at least 5,000 volunteers throughout the Holiday Festivals of Service by registering at 4hosea.org/volunteers.