Hosea Helps seeks Thanksgiving, Christmas donations

Credit: Hosea Helps

Credit: Hosea Helps

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Hosea Helps is seeking donations for Thanksgiving through Christmas to help people in need.

They are requesting turkeys, boxes of stuffing, cans of cranberry sauce, rice, green beans, bottles of juice, paper towels, napkins, toiletries, clothing and new toys.

Donations can be brought to Hosea Helps from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive, Atlanta.

Hosea Helps is embarking on its 54th year of serving the greater Atlanta community this holiday season with:

• Thanksgiving on Nov. 18 at Hosea Headquarters.

• Commitment to serve at least 30,000 clients from now until Easter.

• Hosea Helps Children’s Christmas Party.

• Both inside and drive-through giveaways for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

• Day-of home deliveries to ensure that thousands of households, including senior citizens, can enjoy a warm holiday meal.

Learn more about contributions by visiting 4hosea.org/giving.

Hosea Helps events require the support of at least 5,000 volunteers throughout the Holiday Festivals of Service by registering at 4hosea.org/volunteers.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as US urges humanitarian pause10h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
14h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
15h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
22h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
22h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Veterans Day Association

Veterans Day events focus on Korea on Nov. 11
Suicide Prevention Walk is Nov. 5 at Piedmont Park
Fulton offers reduced pet fees before move to new animal shelter
Featured

Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
High school football state playoff brackets
22h ago
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top