Grand Tasting Westside is July 20

Grand Tasting Westside will be presented and produced by Taste of Atlanta from 6-10 p.m. July 20 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

For ages 21 and older, all ticket buyers will have access to unlimited food and beverage tastings, a dessert bar, live music, cooking demonstrations, a variety of interactive experiences and entertainment.

Tickets will help support Second Helpings Atlanta, Giving Kitchen and Atlanta Ronald McDonald House.

Information: westside.TasteOfAtlanta.com/#tix or westside.TasteOfAtlanta.com