Grand Tasting Westside is July 20

Credit: Taste of Atlanta

Credit: Taste of Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
8 minutes ago
X

Grand Tasting Westside will be presented and produced by Taste of Atlanta from 6-10 p.m. July 20 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

For ages 21 and older, all ticket buyers will have access to unlimited food and beverage tastings, a dessert bar, live music, cooking demonstrations, a variety of interactive experiences and entertainment.

Tickets will help support Second Helpings Atlanta, Giving Kitchen and Atlanta Ronald McDonald House.

Information: westside.TasteOfAtlanta.com/#tix or westside.TasteOfAtlanta.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico45m ago

Credit: Photo courtesy southern poverty law center

EXCLUSIVE: Complaints about Cobb teacher predated book debate, records show
3h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Legal bills mount for Georgia Republican Party in Trump investigation
6h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
4h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: East Lake Foundation

East Lake 5K, Fun Run are Aug. 5
MARTA approves design contract for streetcar expansion
Capitol City Opera Company presents musical comedy on July 21-22
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
11h ago
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
10h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top