Foodwell Alliance’s Soil Festival is May 6

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Foodwell Alliance’s Soil Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at Maddox Park, 1115 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta.

The fundraiser will help support more than 300 farms, community gardens and orchards in metro Atlanta.

Attendees can dine on food from local vendors, learn about the importance of healthy soil, meet local food leaders and engage in cooking demos, children’s activities and workshops on such topics as composting, beekeeping and gardening.

The event also will feature a growers’ panel, farmers market, beer garden, music and compost giveaways.

In addition to helping the festival run smoothly, volunteers will receive access to the event for free and a Soil Festival 2023 T-shirt for ages 16+.

To volunteer, sign up at bit.ly/3lXNyF2.

Tickets are $25 for adults (1 food ticket and 2 beverage tickets), $20 each for group adult tickets for 6 or more adults, $15 for senior citizens (1 food ticket and 2 beverage tickets) or $5 for ages 16 and younger (1 food ticket and 1 beverage ticket).

They may be purchased at bit.ly/3znEHzC.

