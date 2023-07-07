Fish, swim, see movie at Piedmont Park

Summertime events at Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta include a fishing class, two swim-in movies, a monthly figure drawing class and a monthly Trivia Night for adults.

Kid + Family Fishing Class: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 19. On Lake Clara Meer, learn the basics of freshwater fishing, including proper techniques, types of bait and kinds of fish that can be caught. The class is designed for children ages 5 to 11. Materials will be provided. Children must be accompanied by a parent or a chaperone. Up to three children per adult are allowed. The fee is $20 per child by July 5.

Figure drawing: 7-9 p.m. July 20 at the Community Center, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE. Bring your own materials. Age restriction is 18 to 100. A live model will pose. This self-directed practice will provide no formal instruction. Registration is required at $10 each.

Swim-in movies: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 21 for “Despicable Me” and 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 8 for “Disney’s Encanto.” The price is $15 per person regardless of age. A parent or guardian, 21 or over, is required to accompany and remain in the program with any minor under the age of 16. No youth under the age of 18 will be allowed inside without an adult. No alcohol is allowed inside the aquatic center. Sean’s will be open to sell concessions.

Adult Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m. July 25 at Magnolia Hall. Topics will focus on park and Atlanta history for ages 18 and older. The cost of $15 per participant includes three drink tickets. This monthly program is provided by Piedmont Park Conservancy, the nonprofit organization preserving and enhancing Piedmont Park, including managing more than 95% of the park’s daily operations.

Weekly events include a walking club, Storytime at Mayor’s Grove, Naturalist Hour at Mayor’s Grove, Sweat and Splash, Green Market and Piedmont Park Guided History Tour.

Permits are pending for the Christmas in July 5K Run/Walk from 8:30-10 a.m. July 29; Joining Hearts 36 annual fundraiser from 6-11 p.m. July 29 at The Greystone to raise awareness and funds to support prevention, care and housing assistance to those impacted by HIV/AIDS and SMART/BTA Stop the Violence Community Fair from 1-7 p.m. July 30, with COVID testing, health screening and food vendors.

More details can be found at PiedmontPark.org/calendar/month/2023-07.