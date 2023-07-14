East Lake 5K, Fun Run are Aug. 5

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
The East Lake Foundation will host its Run for East Lake 5K and Fun Run at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Aug. 5 for all ages and fitness levels.

Participants will have as their course the back nine holes of the historic East Lake Golf Club.

Both events will start and finish at Charles R. Drew Charter School’s Junior and Senior Academy, 300 Eva Davis Way, Atlanta.

Registration for the East Lake 5K and Fun Run is open and can be completed online at bit.ly/RunforEastLake.

To explore sponsorship options, interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact Catherine Woodling at cwoodling@eastlakefoundation.org.

Volunteer opportunities also will be available by signing up on the registration page at bit.ly/RunforEastLake.

Founded in 1995 by developer and philanthropist Tom Cousins, the East Lake Foundation collaborates with public and private organizations to enable Atlanta’s East Lake residents to thrive.

The redevelopment of East Lake has become a national model for integrated and holistic community redevelopment in 27 additional neighborhoods across the country through Purpose Built Communities, according to a foundation statement at EastLakeFoundation.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
