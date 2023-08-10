Construction Ready begins monthly podcast

Construction Ready has launched a new monthly podcast series titled the “Construction Ready Podcast” and hosted by Chip and Pauli Wade.

The show will encourage Georgians to explore many lucrative career opportunities, with thousands of positions open across the state.

The new podcast will be streaming from Construction Ready’s website at ConstructionReady.org/media and across all of its social media channels such as YouTube at tinyurl.com/49dmn585, facebook.com/ConstructionReady and twitter.com/ConstrucReady.

“At Construction Ready, we are constantly working to raise awareness of the opportunities in the construction industry and train those interested in building their careers,” said Scott Shelar, CEO and president of Construction Ready.

“The Construction Ready Podcast really gives us an opportunity to reach more people and educate them about the skilled trades,” Shelar added.

The Wades are the owners of Wade Works Creative, an Atlanta-based residential and commercial design, architecture, realty and construction firm.

Host Chip Wade said, “The Construction Ready Podcast allows us to educate viewers and listeners to understand the amazing opportunities available in the skilled trades for people of all ages.”

Construction Ready works with high school students, parents, employers, teachers, counselors and partners to strengthen the youth workforce and address the immediate needs of the skilled labor market.

Construction Ready offers K-12 programs, Little Builders, CareerExpo and adult training programs.

Since 2014, the Construction Ready adult education program has trained more than 1,530 workers of all ages for a successful career in construction.

More information is available at constructionready.org.