Church’s grand reopening is scheduled on Dec. 31

Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta will host its Watch Night worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
A special part of the service will be the grand reopening of the Cascade Southwest Atlanta location at 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta.
An online worship service may be viewed at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 31 at facebook@cascadeumc.
Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Murriel serves as the twenty-second pastor of Cascade UMC since 1926.
Cascade UMC has another location at 458 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta.
Find more information at cascadeumc.org.
