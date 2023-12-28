BreakingNews
Church’s grand reopening is scheduled on Dec. 31

During its Watch Night worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Cascade United Methodist Church will host its grand reopening of the Cascade Southwest Atlanta location at 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta.

Credit: Rolanda Oliver

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
22 minutes ago

Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta will host its Watch Night worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

A special part of the service will be the grand reopening of the Cascade Southwest Atlanta location at 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta.

An online worship service may be viewed at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 31 at facebook@cascadeumc.

Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Murriel serves as the twenty-second pastor of Cascade UMC since 1926.

Cascade UMC has another location at 458 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta.

Find more information at cascadeumc.org.

