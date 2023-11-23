Christmas workshop, tour are at The Wren’s Nest

Participants can take their ornaments home or add to a Christmas tree in The Wren’s Nest display.

During the demonstration and crafting process, learn about various Victorian holiday customs and traditions, including paper crafts and card writing.

Admission includes all workshop supplies, refreshments and a private evening tour of The Wren’s Nest, which will be decorated with Victorian-inspired holiday finery.

Tickets are $50 plus fees and sales tax and may be bought at tinyurl.com/kmety33h.