Christmas workshop, tour are at The Wren’s Nest

Make an ornament and take a candlelight tour of Atlanta’s oldest house museum in West End.
A new program for adults will take place 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8.
The Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, will be where Old World Christmas Master Decorator Sarah Dyne will lead a workshop about the art of making Victorian-style paper ornaments.
Participants can take their ornaments home or add to a Christmas tree in The Wren’s Nest display.
During the demonstration and crafting process, learn about various Victorian holiday customs and traditions, including paper crafts and card writing.
Admission includes all workshop supplies, refreshments and a private evening tour of The Wren’s Nest, which will be decorated with Victorian-inspired holiday finery.
Tickets are $50 plus fees and sales tax and may be bought at tinyurl.com/kmety33h.
