Black History Month activities are at Atlanta center

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Among the many activities for Black History Month at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights are:

  • A Conversation with Ambassador Andrew Young and Ernie Suggs: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23.
  • Lift Every Voice - A Black History Concert: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 25 (registration is closed).
  • Premiere Celebration of “Buried Truths” with Hank Klibanoff: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28.

Except for the Feb. 23 program at $5, these programs are free and open to the public, with registration required.

The center is at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta.

Visit CivilAndHumanRights.org/bhm for more details and to register.

