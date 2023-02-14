Black History Month activities are at Atlanta center

Among the many activities for Black History Month at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights are:
- A Conversation with Ambassador Andrew Young and Ernie Suggs: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23.
- Lift Every Voice - A Black History Concert: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 25 (registration is closed).
- Premiere Celebration of “Buried Truths” with Hank Klibanoff: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28.
Except for the Feb. 23 program at $5, these programs are free and open to the public, with registration required.
The center is at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta.
Visit CivilAndHumanRights.org/bhm for more details and to register.
