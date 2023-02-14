Black History Month activities are at Atlanta center

A Conversation with Ambassador Andrew Young and Ernie Suggs: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23.

Lift Every Voice - A Black History Concert: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 25 (registration is closed).

Premiere Celebration of “Buried Truths” with Hank Klibanoff: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28.

Except for the Feb. 23 program at $5, these programs are free and open to the public, with registration required.