Bike-in movie in Piedmont Park is April 21

An Earth Day bike-in movie will be held by the Atlanta Science Festival and Piedmont Park Conservancy from 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 21.
For free with advance registration, “Where the Butterflies Go,” a comedic nature documentary about the journey of the monarch butterfly, will be shown at Piedmont Park’s Dockside lawn, Atlanta.
Bring your blanket, chair and picnic.
Before the movie, Monarch scientist Jaap de Roode from Emory University will discuss butterflies and conservation.
Secure bike valet will be provided by Two Wheel Valet.
Route your bike ride to the Piedmont Park Community Center, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.
If you are driving, park in the Monroe Drive parking deck, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. Signage will guide your walk to the event.
Sign up at scienceatl.org/event/53-earth-day-bike-in-movie.
