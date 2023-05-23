Apollo Theater production is May 26

The Apollo Theater’s production of “The Blues and Its People” will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Blues People by Amiri Baraka.
Presented by the Atlanta Jazz Festival, the performance will begin at 8 p.m. May 26 at Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
Gospel, jazz and blues music will be performed by Russell Gunn and the 26-piece Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra.
Special guests will feature Jazzmeia Horn, Warren Wolf, Leon Timbo, jessica Care moore, Miles Griffith, Weedie Braimah and Amber Iman.
Atlanta Jazz Festival is a program of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Office of Cultural Affairs.
Ticket prices vary from $49 to $69.
Tickets: AtlJazzFest.com, aso.org
