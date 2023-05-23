BreakingNews
Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
X

Apollo Theater production is May 26

Credit: Atlanta Jazz Festival

Credit: Atlanta Jazz Festival

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

The Apollo Theater’s production of “The Blues and Its People” will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Blues People by Amiri Baraka.

Presented by the Atlanta Jazz Festival, the performance will begin at 8 p.m. May 26 at Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Gospel, jazz and blues music will be performed by Russell Gunn and the 26-piece Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra.

Special guests will feature Jazzmeia Horn, Warren Wolf, Leon Timbo, jessica Care moore, Miles Griffith, Weedie Braimah and Amber Iman.

Atlanta Jazz Festival is a program of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Office of Cultural Affairs.

Ticket prices vary from $49 to $69.

Tickets: AtlJazzFest.com, aso.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Officer misconduct investigators blocked from Atlanta detention center3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

NEW: Mayor, city leaders to address partial collapse of crane in Midtown
36m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
24m ago

From Gold Dome to Iron Dome: Georgia leaders visit Israeli antimissile system
57m ago

From Gold Dome to Iron Dome: Georgia leaders visit Israeli antimissile system
57m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Big county projects hint at property tax hike in Fulton
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Passion City Church

LOVE ATLANTA Week is June 12-17
MomoCon is May 25-28 in downtown Atlanta
Georgia Bird Fest continues through May 21
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top