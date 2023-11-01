2023 Elections: Fayette County voter guide

Voters in several Fayette County cities and towns will be picking new leaders.
Here’s a breakdown of each race:
Peachtree City
Two City Council seats are on the ballot.
City Council Post 1: Eric Imker, Laura Plauché Johnson and Tamara Allen Moore are running.
City Council Post 2: Suzanne Brown and Vic Painter are running.
Brooks
Three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
Town Council Post 3: Incumbent Ted Britt is running unopposed.
Town Council Post 4: Incumbent Brian Davis is running unopposed.
Town Council Post 5: Incumbent Todd Speer is running against Donald Britt, Aaron Edge and David Harris.
Tyrone
The mayor’s seat and two Town Council seats are on the ballot.
Mayor: Incumbent Eric Dial is running unopposed.
Town Council Post 1: Wil James and Jessica Whelan are running.
Town Council Post 2: Dia Hunter is running unopposed.
Fayetteville
The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.
Mayor: Incumbent Edward Johnson is running unopposed.
City Council Post 1: Incumbent Darryl Langford is running unopposed.
City Council Post 2: Incumbent Joe Clark is running against Cathy Vaught.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
