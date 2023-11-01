2023 Elections: Fayette County voter guide

Credit: Brian Simms

15 minutes ago

Voters in several Fayette County cities and towns will be picking new leaders.

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Peachtree City

Two City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council Post 1: Eric Imker, Laura Plauché Johnson and Tamara Allen Moore are running.

City Council Post 2: Suzanne Brown and Vic Painter are running.

Brooks

Three Town Council seats are on the ballot.

Town Council Post 3: Incumbent Ted Britt is running unopposed.

Town Council Post 4: Incumbent Brian Davis is running unopposed.

Town Council Post 5: Incumbent Todd Speer is running against Donald Britt, Aaron Edge and David Harris.

Tyrone

The mayor’s seat and two Town Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Eric Dial is running unopposed.

Town Council Post 1: Wil James and Jessica Whelan are running.

Town Council Post 2: Dia Hunter is running unopposed.

Fayetteville

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Edward Johnson is running unopposed.

City Council Post 1: Incumbent Darryl Langford is running unopposed.

City Council Post 2: Incumbent Joe Clark is running against Cathy Vaught.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering elections throughout the Atlanta metro. Here are some resources to learn more about voting.

Election guides by county:

Voters can check early voting locations and sample ballots online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

