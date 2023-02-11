120 years of helping out

The organization also focuses on eviction prevention by helping clients with rent, utilities or mortgage payments.

“We started a motel-to-home program that’s successfully gotten people into permanent housing,” said Mies. “We’ve helped with security deposits and first-month rent for 206 families and have had a 99% success rate. We’re now expanding that program to work with more families and single people as well.”

Increasing St. Vincent’s outreach is part of a dream job for Mies.

“I love the work of the organization, and I love supporting the thousands of volunteers we have across the state who are committed to helping their neighbors. Being able to do that fulltime is a dream come true.”

Information about St. Vincent de Paul is online at svdpgeorgia.org.

