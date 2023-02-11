120 years of helping out

In 1833, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul began in Paris as an initiative by college students who fanned out across the capital to serve the city’s poor where they lived. Fast forward to 2023, and the Catholic nonprofit now has branches in 150 countries, including the St. Vincent de Paul Georgia based in Chamblee.
For 120 years, the local nonprofit has had the same mission as its founders: to serve those in need by meeting them where they are.
“Meeting people in their homes gives a unique perspective,” said Michael Mies, who was named executive director in January. “You get to fully understand what’s going on in their lives. We go in not as a service provider but as neighbors and friends to learn about their families, children and how we can help. It’s a unique aspect of the work we do; it’s our secret sauce.”
Mies had multiple roles with the organization before taking the lead. After hearing about St. Vincent through his Johns Creek church and learning about the work being done in the community, he volunteered as a caseworker who connects with clients in search of financial assistance, food, health care or referrals to other agencies. It’s a task he still relishes, even as the director. He also served as president of a local chapter in Roswell, as a district president and as the state board chair since 2020.
As executive director, Mies oversees the organization’s 40 food pantries, thrift stores that provide a vital funding source, a teaching kitchen and a state-wide charitable pharmacy that supplies free prescription medications to under- or uninsured Georgians. Since launching last year, the pharmacy has distributed $2 million worth of vital drugs and medical equipment.
The organization also focuses on eviction prevention by helping clients with rent, utilities or mortgage payments.
“We started a motel-to-home program that’s successfully gotten people into permanent housing,” said Mies. “We’ve helped with security deposits and first-month rent for 206 families and have had a 99% success rate. We’re now expanding that program to work with more families and single people as well.”
Increasing St. Vincent’s outreach is part of a dream job for Mies.
“I love the work of the organization, and I love supporting the thousands of volunteers we have across the state who are committed to helping their neighbors. Being able to do that fulltime is a dream come true.”
Information about St. Vincent de Paul is online at svdpgeorgia.org.
