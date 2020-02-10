X

11 romantic comedies to stream on Netflix this Valentine’s Day

Binge-Watching Leads 88% of U.S. Adults to Lose Sleep The findings were published in a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The survey shows that Americans rank sleep as their second most important priority butmany admitted to losing sleep to stream shows. The number rose to 95% when looking at 18-44 year olds. 24% of those surveyed also felt frustrated by missed bedtimes, which led to negative feelings such as guilt. "It’s encouraging that Americans rank sleep as one of their hig

Things To Do | Updated 36 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Valentine’s Day is nearly here and while many may choose to go to a fancy dinner or do a cook a romantic meal at home, some couples would rather relax.

If that sounds like you and your honey, these romantic comedies on Netflix may be just the thing to watch as you spend time on the couch together.

ExploreSending flowers this Valentine's Day? Check out these Atlanta florists

“﻿Nappily Ever After

A dramatic hair makeover leads a perfectionist ad executive to turn over a new leaf.

Loving Is Losing

Pregnant and recently single, a photographer must work with a longtime rival to land her dream job and their contention may lead to romance.

The Feels

A lesbian couple’s relationship hits a bump in the road during their bachelorette weekend.

“﻿To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

A high schooler’s secret love letters are mailed off to her five crushes and her once low-profile is blown.

ExploreEnjoy a swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day experience at Colony Square

My Best Friend’s Wedding

When a woman’s longtime friend and brief college flame ends up engaged, the woman does everything she can to thwart his impending nuptials.

Always Be My Maybe

A famous chef and a hometown musician reunite after 15 years apart, but they struggle to adapt to each other’s new lives.

ExploreCuddle up and watch these movies, shows on Netflix in February

Set It Up

A pair of underpaid and overworked assistants hatch a plan to pair up their bosses in an effort to get them off their case.

The Sign of Venus

A woman takes her dating life into her own hands when she receives a favorable romantic fortune — and potential suitors gush over her cousin.

ExploreWhy Atlanta is a top 15 city for Valentine’s Day

She’s Gotta Have It

Undecided on what kind of man she wants to date, a woman shamelessly juggles three lovers at once.

Someone Great

A music journalist reflects on her recent break-up as she braces to embark on a new phase of life.

Como Caído del Cielo

An iconic Mexican singer must fix is playboy ways to get into heaven, so he’s sent back to Earth in an impersonator’s body.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.