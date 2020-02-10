11 romantic comedies to stream on Netflix this Valentine’s Day

Pregnant and recently single, a photographer must work with a longtime rival to land her dream job and their contention may lead to romance.

“The Feels”

A lesbian couple’s relationship hits a bump in the road during their bachelorette weekend.

“﻿To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

A high schooler’s secret love letters are mailed off to her five crushes and her once low-profile is blown.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

When a woman’s longtime friend and brief college flame ends up engaged, the woman does everything she can to thwart his impending nuptials.

“Always Be My Maybe”

A famous chef and a hometown musician reunite after 15 years apart, but they struggle to adapt to each other’s new lives.

“Set It Up”

A pair of underpaid and overworked assistants hatch a plan to pair up their bosses in an effort to get them off their case.

“The Sign of Venus”

A woman takes her dating life into her own hands when she receives a favorable romantic fortune — and potential suitors gush over her cousin.

“She’s Gotta Have It”

Undecided on what kind of man she wants to date, a woman shamelessly juggles three lovers at once.

“Someone Great”

A music journalist reflects on her recent break-up as she braces to embark on a new phase of life.

“Como Caído del Cielo”

An iconic Mexican singer must fix is playboy ways to get into heaven, so he’s sent back to Earth in an impersonator’s body.