Enjoy a swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day experience at Colony Square

Even though Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, Colony Square is celebrating the love-themed holiday every weekend of the month.
The Midtown mixed-use development is inviting couples to share their love with Love Is In The Square, a date night experience featuring two movie tickets to the luxury theater IPIC, dinner at participating restaurants and complimentary valet.
“It’s the season of love and what better way to celebrate it than in the heart of Midtown Atlanta,” Colony Square marketing manager Sara Hemmer said in a press release. “With the recent opening of IPIC and exclusive restaurant and retail specials, we’ve crafted the ultimate date night experience for couples to enjoy.”
Couples can participate in the event Thursday through Sunday evenings throughout the month from Feb. 4 to Feb. 28 and they can reserve the date night package for $80 by calling Concierge at 404-965-9091. In addition to catching a movie, twosomes can choose to dine at IPIC or the cozy Establishment, each featuring a prix-fixe menu.
The date night isn’t just limited to dinner and a movie, either. Couples can take advantage of exclusive deals offered by Colony Square’s retailers and the W Hotel. Among them are a $125 diamond glow facial from Aya Medical Spa and 15% off room rates Sunday-Thursday and 10% off Friday and Saturday at the W Hotel. See the website for details on how to redeem the offers.
Keeping not just fun but safety in mind, Colony Square is taking the health and safety of guests seriously as the pandemic continues.
Guests walking around the property must wear masks when not seated at restaurants or IPIC.
“The safety and health of the community is our first priority. Given the circumstances around COVID-19, we’ve taken precautionary measures to help keep our community safe,” read a notice on the website. “While we are currently open and operating, we’re closely monitoring the situation and will continue to communicate with local health officials to determine the best course of action.”
Visit the website for a full list of COVID-19 safety precautions.
Love Is In The Square Date Night
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 4-28
Colony Square
1197 Peachtree St NE Atlanta
$80 per couple