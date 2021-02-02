No bae, no problem: Whole Foods Market has Valentine’s Day covered

Brown will be joined by her husband, Chance to make a vegan meal of “vallops” — vegan scallops — with herb-filled vegan butter and Whole Foods Market Hearts of Palm pasta. Alternatively, you could pair it with your favorite noodle.

Then on Monday, Singles Awareness Day, join author, podcast host and comedian Matt Bellassai as he works his extraordinary unprofessional baker ways and makes chocolate lava cake, which you get to luckily indulge in all by yourself.

Registration for each event is open now and you can buy tickets by making a donation to the Independent Restaurant Coalition through Eventbrite. Once you do, you’ll unlock access to a list of ingredients to purchase before the event so you can cook, bake and sip your favorite beverage.

Independent Restaurant Coalition is a grassroots organization for independent restaurant owners and chefs formed to advocate for the hundreds of thousands of local restaurants and bars that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“America’s 500,000 independent restaurants and bars are grateful to Whole Foods Market for their support this holiday,” Erika Polmar, chief operating officer at the Independent Restaurant Coalition said in a press release. “Valentine’s Day weekend — typically one of the busiest weekends of the year for restaurants — will be yet another massive revenue loss facing our industry. The donations from ‘Gourmet Date for Good’ will provide significant assistance to help ensure they can fully reopen when it is safe to do so.”

Additionally, Whole Foods Market match all ticket donations up to $50,000.

Gourmet Date for Good

Galentine’s Day with Heather McMahan, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Day with Tabitha Brown, 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14

Single’s Awareness Day with Matt Bellassai, 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15

Donate to register