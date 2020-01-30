X

Sending flowers this Valentine’s Day? Check out these Atlanta florists

By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In time for Valentine’s Day 2021, here are some local florists in metro Atlanta

Every year, Americans shell out big bucks to send love on the 14th day of February. Well, that is if love can be found in a bouquet of red roses.

The Society of American Florists estimates that more than 250 million roses are produced on Valentine’s Day.

A retailer member survey from the trade organization found that 50% of florists expect Valentine’s Day 2021 sales to exceed those of 2020 despite the fact that the holiday falls on a Sunday this year.

Whether it’s for a significant other, a friend or a treat to yourself: Here are some local florists in metro Atlanta to keep in mind ahead of Valentine’s day.

Peachtree Petals

peachtreepetals.com

1450 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta 678-336-1195

Founded in 2011, Peachtree Petals specializes in custom arrangements for all occasions.

Candler Park Flower Mart

candlerparkflowers.com

1395 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta 404-522-0005

For almost 20 years, this neighborhood flower shop has prided itself on “creating unique custom-made arrangements.”

Peachtree Flowers

peachtreeflowers.com

2088 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta 404-266-8800

The family-owned shop specializes in same-day arrangements designed by a master florist.

Buckhead Blooms

buckheadblooms.com

3175 Roswell Road, Atlanta 404-266-2400

According to its website, Buckhead Blooms was founded by Patricia Moscoso, who is originally from Ecuador, which she says inspires her work.

French Market Flowers

frenchmarketflowersatlanta.com

925 Garrett St SE, Atlanta 470-698-2145

French Market says they have Valentine’s Day arrangements at every price point. To make sure you get what you’re looking for, the shop suggests ordering in advance.

Gresham’s Florist of Atlanta

greshamsatlantaflorist.com

270 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta 404-522-3215

This family-owned floral business has been open in Atlanta since 1913. They import flowers from around the world, including from Holland, Hawaii, France, South America, according to its website.

Fuji Floral Design

fujifloraldesign.com

361 17th St NW, Atlanta 404-881-0363

Located at Atlantic Station, Fuji Floral Design specializes in “flowers and plants are a thoughtful and eye-catching expression for nearly any occasion.”

Le Jardin Français Boutique

lejardinfrancais.com

1100 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta 404-792-1680

The boutique is located in Atlanta’s Westside Provisions District.

JJ’s Flower Shop

jjsflowershop.com Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta 470-240-5850

At JJ’s Flower Shop, grab some fresh-cut flowers and build your own bouquet. There are also pre-made arrangements.

