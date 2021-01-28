X

Cuddle up and watch these movies, shows on Netflix in February

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Netflix may have more than 70 movies coming to the streaming platform this year, but it isn’t slowing down on the TV shows and other titles that you’ll be able to binge-watch.

Among the new shows and flicks heading to the service are the 2010 action/sci-fi movie “Inception” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page as well as the 2013 horror/thriller “The Conjuring” and its 2016 sequel.

You can also cozy up on the couch with your special someone and watch the Netflix original, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” the final installment of the hit book-turned-movie series starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. It’ll be released Feb. 12 — just in time for Valentine’s Day two days later.

So grab a bowl of popcorn and settle into a comfy chair while you catch these titles all month long.

Feb. 1

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1–2

Zathura

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1–2

War Dogs

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot

Squared Love

Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Xico’s Journey

Feb. 13

Monsoon

Feb. 15

The Crew

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19

I Care a Lot

Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Pelé

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Caught by a Wave

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 26

Crazy About Her

In Other News

