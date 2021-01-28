Cuddle up and watch these movies, shows on Netflix in February

Netflix may have more than 70 movies coming to the streaming platform this year, but it isn’t slowing down on the TV shows and other titles that you’ll be able to binge-watch.
Among the new shows and flicks heading to the service are the 2010 action/sci-fi movie “Inception” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page as well as the 2013 horror/thriller “The Conjuring” and its 2016 sequel.
You can also cozy up on the couch with your special someone and watch the Netflix original, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” the final installment of the hit book-turned-movie series starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. It’ll be released Feb. 12 — just in time for Valentine’s Day two days later.
So grab a bowl of popcorn and settle into a comfy chair while you catch these titles all month long.
Feb. 1
The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Patriot
Rocks
Shutter Island
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1–2
Zathura
Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2
Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Feb. 5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1–2
War Dogs
Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
Feb. 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere
Red Dot
Squared Love
Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Xico’s Journey
Feb. 13
Monsoon
Feb. 15
The Crew
Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3
Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2
Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Feb. 19
I Care a Lot
Tribes of Europa
Feb. 20
Classmates Minus
Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On the Rocks
Pelé
Feb. 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Caught by a Wave
No Escape
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 26
Crazy About Her