Cuddle up and watch these movies, shows on Netflix in February

Among the new shows and flicks heading to the service are the 2010 action/sci-fi movie “Inception” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page as well as the 2013 horror/thriller “The Conjuring” and its 2016 sequel.

You can also cozy up on the couch with your special someone and watch the Netflix original, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” the final installment of the hit book-turned-movie series starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. It’ll be released Feb. 12 — just in time for Valentine’s Day two days later.